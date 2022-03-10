news, local-news, mould, asthma, hazard, health, rain, floods, moisture, safety

Mould is becoming a health hazard for south-east Queenslanders as it starts to grow in houses affected by heavy rainfall and flooding. The dangerous fungus appears when there is excess moisture in poorly ventilated areas and if not dealt with, it can cause serious health issues. Mould growing on walls, windows and furniture in damp houses can cause asthma and allergies. Severe weather in south-east Queensland has prompted Asthma Australia CEO Michele Goldman to urge homeowners to check for mould growth around their property. "We ask people to check their homes for mould, especially around doors, windows and in damp rooms," she said. "If you're having difficulties with your breathing or other asthma or allergy symptoms lately, this could be why." Queensland Health's guidelines about removing mould suggest wearing personal protective equipment like face masks to avoid inhaling mould when cleaning. Using a drop sheet, wipe the area clean with a microfibre cloth and cleaning solution and always rinse dirty cloths in clean water to avoid cross-contamination. After cleaning the area, wipe the surface with a damp cloth, different to the one used before, then dry the area with a clean cloth. Anyone with respiratory issues or asthma should be clear of the area while mould removal is happening. Allergic reactions to mould spores can be cold-like symptoms such as sneezing, blocked nose, coughing and shortness of breath, even itchy eyes and headaches. For more information on how to prevent and clean mould, visit the Queensland Health website.

