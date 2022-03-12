news, local-news, redland community centre, brunch, everyday amazing, Linda Meilandt, generous

Everyday women were celebrated at the Redland Community Centre's International Women's Day Brunch on Sunday February 6. The centre ran the Everyday Amazing campaign throughout February to find everyday women to celebrate for International women's day. Redland Community Centre admin assistant and campaign coordinator Chantel Meehan said the International Women's Day campaign would bring attention to neighbours, friends and family who go out of their way to help others. "There's a lot of events out there celebrating incredible women doing great things for businesses and communities with international guest speakers, but we want to recognise local women from our areas doing amazing things," Ms Meehan said. The top ten women nominated online were celebrated at the brunch, and Linda Meilandt was the inaugural winner of the Everyday Amazing campaign for a lifetime of selfless service. Ms Meliandt is known for helping injured animals during bushfires by creating pouches and continued efforts to assist animal rescue groups during disasters. She also helps members of the community when they are unwell, finds time to make sure people are well and often puts others needs before their own. When her children were young, she also spent time helping with playgroups, school reading, tuckshop and scouts. Now that she is retired she continues to help her community without expecting anything in return.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/51b1c0e1-63e7-47a1-975b-60fdeeb7e41c.jpg/r4_93_1496_936_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg