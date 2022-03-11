news, local-news, Kevin kelly, mater hospital, volunteer, cancer, drive, car, appointments, support

A generous Thornlands volunteer is helping vulnerable Queendlanders make crucial appointments and treatments to let them live their best lives. Former police officer Kevin Kelly uses his spare time driving cancer patients from across south-east Queensland to Brisbane's Mater Cancer Centre. Many of Mr Kelly's passengers are too sick to drive themselves, have no family support or experience financial hardship. The 71-year-old said he had formed some strong relationships with patients since volunteering six months ago. "I am a good listener and that's important," Mr Kelly said. "I really admire them sharing their stories with me and I enjoy seeing their health progress." Mr Kelly's wife passed away three years ago after battling an illness for more than two years and has had his fair share of time in hospital after visiting her daily. He said helping patients as a volunteer patient transport driver was his way of giving back to the community. Mr Kelly travels across Brisbane and Ipswich to help patients make vital appointments. Mater Volunteer Senior Manager Judy Johnson said volunteers like Mr Kelly were passionate about giving back to their community. "When you help others, you end up feeling really good," Ms Johnson said. "Kevin is a great driver, and not only does he drive patients, some who are chronically ill, to where they need to be, he helps reduce their stress and takes time to make a difference to their lives."

