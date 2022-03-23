Sheldon College firmly believes that each student can engage in 'leadership moments'. They believe leadership is first and foremost about influence and inspiration, both things that come from a person and not a position. They feel that true leaders don't need a title, nor do they need to wear a badge. Rather they recognise that students can naturally step in and out of leadership. It is not only the captain of a team who leads on the sports field, or the College Captain who advocates for change within the college. Importantly, they believe that in preparation for participation in a dynamic global community, it is vital that all students can demonstrate the leadership skills of decision making, problem solving and collaboration. In the words of 2022 College Vice Captain, Brook Dunford to his peers: "I don't want to be known as the leader in front of you, I want to be known as the person who walks beside you. "I don't want to be known as your Vice Captain, but rather someone you can always trust to help you." Formally, their distributed student leadership model sees Prefects, House Leaders and Middle College Leaders fostering the development of leadership skills throughout all areas of the college. These students are challenged to lead with the intent to reshape how others in the community 'think and act'. Informally, crucial leadership skills such as critical thinking and creativity are woven throughout curriculum delivery and co-curricular participation. This helps to pave the path for leaders of the future.

College offers many opportunities for student leadership

Guidance: Sheldon College Captains and Vice Captains for 2022 are helping to pave a path of leadership for future students. Photos: Supplied

This helps to pave the path for leaders of the future.