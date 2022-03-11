community,

CHANNEL 10 program Ambulance Australia has shown how emergency services responded to a head-on crash in the Redlands which left a woman with serious injuries. Five ambulances, police and firefighters were called to the scene on Mount Cotton Road where the woman was trapped in her car. The 51-year-old, known as Karen, received a blood transfusion after the crash and spent the next seven weeks in hospital with multiple fractures and a stomach bleed. Critical care paramedic Tash Adams was among the emergency service personnel called to the scene near Mount Cotton State School. Cameras filmed paramedics inside the ambulance treating the 51-year-old as she was rushed to hospital. Ms Adams, a member of the high acuity response team, said on the show that patients trapped in their cars were difficult to treat. "Something that can be really daunting is that all of a sudden they can get really sick really quickly," she said. "If that patient goes into cardiac arrest in the car, you can't treat them." The latest season of Ambulance Australia was shot exclusively in Queensland and features crews from nine different Brisbane metro areas, including Redland Bay. Local paramedics Tamara Tisdall and Jeff Lockwood were called to a birth on the first episode of the new season, which airs on Wednesday nights and is available on Channel 10's streaming platform. The Mount Cotton crash episode features confronting scenes, with the injured woman heard saying to paramedics "please don't let me die" after the collision. Ms Adams said paramedics always tried their hardest but not everybody could be saved after a crash. "When we enter into the Ambulance service, it's hard to know whether or not you are going to be able to cope if you haven't experienced it before," she said. Karen took her first steps four weeks after the accident. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/9f26c7c8-da6c-4e71-9193-b06b4bdb1523.jpg/r4_0_1914_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg