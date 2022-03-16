The Australian Industry Trade College (AITC) helps young people find their purpose and proudly pursue a pathway in industry, at school in Years 10 to 12. The AITC was established on the Gold Coast in 2008 by industry leaders for students who have their sights set on a trade career. The Redlands campus opened in 2016 with a Year 10 cohort and has since expanded. It now educates approximately 200 young people in Years 10 to 12 each year. The college is not like any other trade school. Its offering is driven by industry, a word that is purposefully placed in the school's name. Its young people aim to attain a Queensland Certificate of Education (QCE) and an employment outcome in the industry of their choice by the time they graduate Year 12. A typical school term consists of five weeks in the classroom and seven weeks out in industry, learning firsthand what would be required of them in that trade. Most common industries being explored include electrical, automotive and plumbing, however the college certainly has young people considering careers in childcare and hairdressing industries. AITC teachers, known as team leaders, contextualise the curriculum to apply to real world learning. During their recent practical assessment, Year 10 Science students investigated different chemical reactions and measured the reaction rates. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills are fundamental to current and future jobs. "STEM skills relate to critical thinking, design processes and digital skills that enable young people to understand and solve complex real world problems," said team leader Donna Sanders, who teaches science. "For those who want to learn in the classroom, within workplaces and on the job, through work experience and a school-based apprenticeship, the AITC is for you." AITC is looking forward to hosting an Open Afternoon on Thursday, March 24. You can register via the website deliberatelydifferent.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/371ffa93-802d-4cb9-bdc4-ac35f452d721.jpeg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Real world learning a big advantage

You can register via the website deliberatelydifferent.com.au For more information about AITC, visit: aitc.qld.edu.au

