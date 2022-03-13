Bulletin readers Toondah Harbour letters

comment, opinion,

Why cant they just build a nice boardwalk like at Manly? Upgrade the Harbour but do not destroy it. Gwen Specht, Point Lookout Toondah Harbour needs to be redeveloped. I believe this should be carried out by Council and both Federal and State Governments. It is part of our transport network. This is a Ramsar site and, therefore, should be preserved as much as possible. The land is being rapidly developed in Redlands. There is no need to put a significant development onto mudflats. These are an essential environmental assets. There has been far too much secrecy in the development plans. A much smaller development would meet requirements and have a smaller environmental impact. Margaret Rein, Cleveland I believe it should just be the redevelopment of the ferry terminal and should be kept to a minimum. Everything possible must be done to protect our colony of Toondah Koalas and all the other Wildlife that we are lucky enough to have still. The Redlands is fast becoming a concrete jungle. Indeed, its not too much to ask to leave this small area as perfect as possible for our flora and fauna. Linda Hanson, Victoria Point I have nothing against development. But the current infrastructure must first be updated before unleashing a further 3,900 apartments. There are only two roads out of Cleveland and they are both already hopelessly inadequate under severe stress. Anthony Gerada, Cleveland Leave Toondah as a quaint Queensland Ferry Terminal. It isnt an airport terminal where you spend hours waiting. A multi-storey car park could provide extra parking. Robert Pendrey, Cleveland Of course, the Chamber of Commerce would love a commercial development on Toondah Harbour. But businesses come and go and the environment doesnt. Once its gone, it doesnt recover. Everyone agrees that Toondah needs an upgrade. Every other ferry terminal in Redlands has had a jetty upgrade. So why wasnt Toondah just a regular upgrade like the rest? Why trade the environment for an entire area of a high rise? Im so angry that it all comes down to politics. Why do we bother with an Environment Minister and a whole department of scientists when the Government continues to ignore advice? Australia is not a democracy. Lee Steindl, Coochiemudlo Island Toondah Harbour should be retained as a protected natural area. Heres why: Toondah Harbour is part of the Moreton Bay Marine Park and is currently listed under the Ramsar Convention as an internationally significant wetland. The Ramsar Convention is a global treaty established to prevent the worldwide loss of wetlands for those who dont know. Besides containing a disproportionately high number of plant and animal species compared to other landforms, wetlands serve a variety of ecological services, including feeding downstream waters, trapping floodwaters, recharging groundwater supplies, removing pollution and providing a habitat for fish and wildlife. Wetlands can also be key drivers of local economies, given their importance to agriculture, recreation and fishing. Additionally, Toondah Harbour provides crucial, irreplaceable habitat for international populations of migratory bird species. Among them, 50% of all Grey-tailed Tattlers and 6% of all Eastern Curlews call Toondah Harbour home; it is the last remaining protected area for these birds in Australias East Asian Australasian Flyway. As humans, we shouldnt be pushing these birds or any other species toward extinction; it is all of our responsibilities to protect them. For the sake of brevity, other than mentioning it, I wont go into the projected sea-level rise and its impact of it concerning the proposed development. As for employment opportunities, with the upcoming Olympics, there will be plenty of jobs for everyone without developers destroying our protected wetlands. Troy White, Lamb Island. I am against the redevelopment in its current proposal for many reasons. Putting aside its on Ramsar protected Moreton Bay (which should have stopped the idea before it started), there are many inherent problems with the development. Spoil from the excavations and fill would cloud this section of the bay for years. This would effectively kill off the environment placing entire ecosystems in jeopardy. Dolphins, Turtles and Dugong would all die having nothing to eat. The development would be an unmitigated disaster for sealife and land animals far beyond the 42 hectares involved. Infrastructure to service 3600 apartments simply cant be met and it would create an overpopulated island eventually turning into a ghetto. Traffic in the area is already terrible and the potential extra population would intensify the existing problems. Car parking to service 3600 apartments would not be adequate and spare cars would blot the development. Over the weekend, Australia placed Koalas on the endangered species list. This area is a known habitat for the Koala and the development would wipe them out. The initial proposal of 800 apartments inexplicably changed to 3600! Far too large to fill in a part of environmentally sensitive Moreton bay. There are so many more reasons! Jeff Truscott, Wynnum West Every night we hear how the environment is being destroyed and nature always takes second place to develop. Governments, Federal and State and local make promises to halt the damage (i.e. the koala situation). The truth, though, is the environment always yes always takes second place to money. Environment studies of this Harbour have proven beyond doubt its importance environmentally. However, money is trying to override the obvious so someone, usually from an overseas country, can profit from the destruction of this important area. Please, this needs to stop before its too late. Trevor Smith

