A long time Old SchoolHouse member uses paints to play with light and shadows in the gallery's latest exhibition. Greg Hughes' watercolour and acrylic paintings focus on the way light affects the colour and texture of surfaces. His paintings will be displayed at the OldSchoolHouse Gallery from March 3-27. Mr Hughes was trained in illustration at the Queensland College of Art and has been a member of gallery since 1996. Mr Hughes paints landscapes using photographic references and sold his first picture at 19 when he entered a painting of the City Botanic Gardens in a competition with the theme Brisbane's Environmental Heritage. He has contributed to several exhibitions and shows and his illustrations have appeared in a variety of publications from science fiction magazines to food allergy books. The Old SchoolHouse Gallery is open Thursday-Sunday from 9.30am-4.30pm including public holidays.

Old SchoolHouse Gallery member puts on shadow and light exhibition