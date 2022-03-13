YOUR SAY: Redland reader letters. Accommodation at the top, retail at the bottom

news, local-news,

As the arguments against Toondah Harbour are more visible with more feedback being printed to our local paper, it's hard to hide that a great opportunity is being overlooked. Covid19 has caused immense disruption to retail/commercial properties, with businesses closing shops everywhere. BCC decries, 'our city is dying and we need to force the workers to come back to the offices'. I think Councils have caused this issue by years of not having the right mix in cities - too much residential is actually student accommodation, vacant in a plague. Add to that hotel's void of tourists, offices are empty and the hubbub of a city withers on the vine. Forcing workers back to the office is not the right option either. Workplaces have now evolved. Class actions will erupt if this is pressed too hard. Main street and Cleveland's city centre is also withering on the vine and 3600 apartment dweller are unlikely to walk back to town to go to a cafe or get groceries. So no, it will be another satellite- adding to the monotone echo chambers from politicians at election time of more roads, etc. I say we need to embrace this evolution. Yield to the true work/life balance. Reinvent Cleveland with the tall accommodation buildings and retail mix at the base. Similar to Coorparoo. RCC should turn its eye as other global cities have to convert office space to affordable /quality resi. solving the housing shortage. Commuting is so 1950s. Lisa Wilkins, Alexandra Hills Why is there no signage at GJ Walter Park explaining the Walker Development and City Council plan for the bay? The council could create a display of information with photos, an overlay of the development on the pay to identify the development's size, location, and scale and include a QR Code directing us to more info; we all know how to use that technology now. This is one excellent strategy to showcase and explain the plan and ask for feedback. I often visit Dog Park with my Labrador and chat to other dog owners about what they think of 3,600 units on the bay. I usually witness shock flash across their faces. Many parks I visit have informative signage that provides wonderful insight into local history, flora, and fauna. Signage at the park could be a highly visible, accessible, people-friendly, cost-effective and transparent way to showcase the complete transformation that would take place. In addition, the council should get feedback to understand better what the park visitors think about the massive changes planned for our Ramsar listed wetlands, dog park, Morton Bay, and koala habitat. How about installing some informative signage in the park Council? Vicki Salisbury, Ormiston Recently my friend, Shirley, was suddenly taken very ill alone at home but managed to call an ambulance. After a few minutes, an ambulance arrived and she was taken to Redland Hospital, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She has the highest praise for the ambulance officers, who attended to the locking of her home and other security measures before transporting her to the hospital. Shirley spent a total of six weeks in hospital, where she received excellent treatment and the greatest of care. All doctors and staff were efficient, friendly and helpful, making her stay as comfortable as possible. She has nothing but the highest praise for Redland Hospital and wishes to thank those who work there, especially those who helped her fully recover. Sandra Davis, Wellington Point. We have witnessed 18 years of Bowman's representative Andrew Laming's poor performance. We do not feel he represented Bowman in Canberra in any way. Instead, we think his time was spent interfering in Local and State Government matters, electioneering for any LNP candidate in either Local or State Government. Any approach to Laming resulted in a survey being handed to you briskly and accompanied by a walk away. These surveys were used to build a database to identify his supporters. He often popped up unexpectedly and uninvited to gatherings barging in for a photoshoot. After all that time in our Parliament, Andrew Laming served for a short time in Aged Care and then was relegated to the backbench, hardly a monumental effort by any reckoning. Diana and Gordon Plowman, Wellington Point After a lull of several weeks, we are again receiving nuisance scam phone calls, up to six each day this week on both the home line and mobile phone. The calls purport to be from NBN, Telstra, or in one case, a credit card company we have never used. The callers' sub-continent accents are an immediate giveaway, but why do we have to be bombarded in this way? I cannot believe that we are the only Redland residents targeted by this treatment, and I have to ask what happened to the Government pledge some time ago that these pests would be run out of town? Answers, please. Lawrence Watson, Redland Bay Write to the editor craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/2c2312f8-a4fd-4385-9feb-cf252eaf03cc.png/r0_430_1080_1040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Accommodation at the top, retail at the bottom and praise for Redland Hospital