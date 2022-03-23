Mathew Fulford - group executive chef of The Consortium Qld - has turned his talents to a new fiery venture. The Arsonist, launched in June 2021 to rave reviews. And the new dining venue means Baysiders no longer have to travel into the city for a quality dining experience. "The Arsonist is the hottest new venue on Manly's esplanade," said Mathew. "It is a luxe dining and specialty bar, where fire is the hero. "It fuels a multi-sensory dining experience where the open woodfire kitchen infuses the venue with the sounds and aromas of cooking with fire. "The Arsonist fuels a multi-sensory dining experience with its intimate and moody environment and sensually indulgent décor." The specialty bar includes a nuanced wine list and a superior whisky portfolio from around the world with close to 100 choices. Individual lockable vaults offer discerning whisky connoisseurs and enthusiasts the option to store a bottle of their chosen tipple. "The menu sourced from seasonal, local produce is grilled, smoked and slow-cooked using fire to deliver unique flavour profiles," said Mathew. Using Queensland's best suppliers, according to Mathew, ensures that guests will have a dining experience like no other." Mathew said gathering communities around fire goes back to the dawn of time. "It's instinctive," he said. "We've designed an open kitchen so patrons can share the dynamic experience. "A custom-made fire pit and a flame grill complete with impressive moveable gantry lies at the heart of the kitchen. "Cooking with fire can be the most delicate process of cooking or the most extreme. Fire provides avenues of flavour that you simply can't get from anything else. "We also support local growers and producers. Queensland has some of the best quality produce available and we want to use this as our first choice wherever possible. "Our new autumn menu features mushrooms from Ruby Creek based in Birkdale, our beef comes from Stockyard Beef where cattle are raised on the Darling Downs." Guests can also expect seasonal menu changes to utilise the full offerings of locally sourced produce. "We have just launched our new Autumn menu, so it is the perfect time to visit us and try some of our tasty new dishes," said Mathew. The Consortium Qld launched Tide on the Jetty - a local favourite in Manly perched completely over the water, with one of the bayside's most remarkable views - over five years ago. Visit www.thearsonist.com.au

Arsonist offers up a multi-sensory dining experience

The specialty bar includes a nuanced wine list and a superior whisky portfolio from around the world with close to 100 choices.

