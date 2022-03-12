community,

First National Real Estate Cleveland took home the trophy for Queensland's number one sales office at the national network's General Excellence and Marketing Awards, held at the Hilton Brisbane on Saturday night. The Cleveland team also topped the podium for investor relations management and highest property management gross revenue. The awards recognise the achievements of First National's Queensland agents throughout 2021, with winners now competing for national general excellence and marketing awards, which will be announced at the network's annual convention in Bangkok, Thailand, this May. First National Cleveland principal Ryan McCann said the results show how tenaciously his staff have managed the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 to continue delivering excellence for the agency's customers. "Nothing beats hard work and a commitment to delivering for customers," Mr McCann said. "That is exactly what our staff did throughout the past 12 months." Key staff members were also recognised for their individual performances:

First National Real Estate Cleveland wins top sales award