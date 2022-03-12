First National Real Estate Cleveland wins top sales award
First National Real Estate Cleveland took home the trophy for Queensland's number one sales office at the national network's General Excellence and Marketing Awards, held at the Hilton Brisbane on Saturday night.
The Cleveland team also topped the podium for investor relations management and highest property management gross revenue.
The awards recognise the achievements of First National's Queensland agents throughout 2021, with winners now competing for national general excellence and marketing awards, which will be announced at the network's annual convention in Bangkok, Thailand, this May.
First National Cleveland principal Ryan McCann said the results show how tenaciously his staff have managed the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 to continue delivering excellence for the agency's customers.
"Nothing beats hard work and a commitment to delivering for customers," Mr McCann said.
"That is exactly what our staff did throughout the past 12 months."
Key staff members were also recognised for their individual performances:
- Ryan McCann received QLD's No.1 Salesperson
- Ryan McCann received Diamond GEM award
- Ryan McCann received Highest Number Settled Sales
- Lisa Turner received Magnificent 7 Business Development Manager
- Wendy Pointer received the "PILLAR" award
- Bianca Stubbs received No.7 Salesperson in QLD
- Bianca Stubbs received No.1 New Salesperson of the Year
- Bianca Stubbs received Diamond GEM award
- Jade and Tania Hale received "THE ELITE" GEM award
- Jade and Tania Hale received the Diamond GEM award
- Zak Chetcuti received the Platinum GEM award
- Jim Chetcuti received the Gold GEM award
- Adam Caughey received the Silver GEM award
- Tanya Flood received the silver GEM award
- Michael Theo received the Silver GEM award
- Sandra Chetcuti received the Platinum GEM award
- Sandra Chetcuti received Magnificent Investor Relations Manager
- James Leatham received the Platinum GEM award
- James Leatham received "THE ELITE" GEM award
- Liz Driver received the Platinum GEM award
- Liz Driver received "THE ELITE" GEM award