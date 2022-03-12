news, local-news,

REDLANDS real estate experts predict the booming property market to plateau this year, but one agent is warning that the 2032 Olympics will fuel future price hikes. First National agent Brad McDonald made the call and said he expected the Brisbane market to become like Sydney in the next five years, with Redlands to follow suit soon after. RE/MAX Bayside Properties agent Louise Denisenko said the heat was coming out of the market and expected growth to slow at some point this year. "We follow on about six months behind the southern states, and there is already signs of [the market] slowing down there," she said. "They are having lower auction clearance rates and properties aren't going as quickly as they were, so it's starting to ease. "I don't think it will drop, but I think it will plateau off. The market is still good, but the heat is coming out of it a little bit. "That is also because there is more stock coming on the market, whereas a couple of months ago, there was less stock." Mr McDonald said the market would likely plateau during the federal election, but there would be no long-term relief for those waiting on prices to fall. "It will go quiet and then the interest rates will pause the market because people won't know what is going on and will sit tight," he said. "We are governed by Sydney and Melbourne and we still have so much growth, but people don't realise because we live here." When asked whether people were doing the right thing by waiting a few years before buying, Mr McDonald said the market was "not stopping". "I can see it plateauing out for a little bit, but with the Olympics, it is prime real estate," he said Ms Denisenko said it was hard to predict when the right time was for people to get into the market, with some speculating that Brisbane prices could rise a further 10 per cent. "It is hard for first home buyers and we are getting multiple people along to open [houses] and people putting offers in before they come along," she said. "I always say that the value of anything you buy is in the land, so I say that if you can afford a house, even an older home, it is better to do that than own a townhouse or unit. "However, because of the escalating prices of houses, obviously townhouses and units are more affordable and there is more supply." Mr McDonald said rugby league legend Wally Lewis would have received an extra $2 million for his Birkdale Aquatic Paradise home if it was sold in the current market. Lewis' waterfront property - complete with tennis court, pool and pontoon - was snapped up for $2.27 million in 2020, just two days after being put on the market. Mr McDonald, who brokered the deal, said the sale occurred before the current boom. "It has been in the last year and a bit where prices have gone up with COVID," he said. Ms Denisenko said there had been a spike in calls from buyer's agents. "Pre-COVID, we would only get a few calls each year. Now we are getting three to five calls a week," she said. Mr McDonald said Wellington Point and Ormiston were the biggest growth areas in the Redlands. "It is just a good lifestyle to have," he said. "You find a lot of families are trying to come here. "I sell a lot of property to buyer's agents. They are around the $700,000-$720,000 range and under. They will buy two or three." Read more local news here

