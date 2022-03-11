OPINION: Islanders deserve a home because it changes lives

comment, opinion,

After decades of policy paralysis, there is little to show in the way of progress in Indigenous Affairs. As a remote Indigenous health researcher pre-politics, I have always kept a sharp focus on whether the mountains of money actually change lives on the ground. I have been impressed with the work of Indigenous Redlanders. In my two decades, the late Aunties Lyn Shipway, Margaret Iselin and Joan Hendricks were visionaries. We have worked hard in housing, education and, more recently, tourism, but there is still precious little to show. Minjerribah is the new branding, but all the old challenges still paralyse our giant bayside sand island. They are aggravated by a disastrous post-sand mining transition which I refuse to describe as 'economic'. The local Aboriginal corporation, Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee (QYAC), has a checkered history, but their fatal mistake has been to cosy up to Labor. The result has been a fractious relationship with Redlands. It is Council and the LNP MPs that represent the island. Because changing the QYAC Chair is the only means to repair this relationship, it needs to be considered by QYAC before the 2024 state election. In simple terms, Minjerribah has the most exciting of decades ahead with the inevitable global interest that the 2032 Olympics Games brings. Not only will the world's media jump on the Toondah water taxi, but that island experience will inform the verdict on Australia's progress with reconciliation. This is why, come 2032, Indigenous gaps must be closed. Instead of focussing on the current (and ridiculous) 17 targets, we should narrow to the three that close all the others. Globally, developing communities thrive if they close three key gaps: they need 80 per cent of their children attending and graduating from their chosen educational journey; 80 per cent of the working-aged employed; and 80 per cent of economic activity in the private rather than public sector. My role as an MP has been to reform housing availability. My 2018 interventions effectively ended homeless tent cities in Capalaba bushland. Labor bizarrely supported tenting because it was 'easier to service the homeless' if they were in one place. That same year, I pioneered the deposit assistance schemes that have now transitioned 60,000 Australian families from renting into home ownership. But the final policy, which Is yet to be realised, is the inalienable right for an Indigenous Australian to approach a commercial lender like a retail bank and get a home loan to build their dream on native title land. Lending to build on Indigenous titled land has been in the too-hard basket for too long. Governments tried and failed with 99-year leases because they failed to fix the fundamental issue that lenders face huge risks in these circumstances. That is why the federal government needs to put a federal guarantee on the table, matched by Indigenous land Councils like QYAC, to provide confidence to lenders to serve Indigenous families without private land title available in a default. Every bank has a reconciliation action plan, and nothing is more important than for banks to work with Indigenous families who are trying to build on communal land. My dream is Quandamooka families in their own homes with their own home loans. Owning a home transforms our mentality from the immediate to provisioning for the future. It's something I will fight for over the coming years, and I always welcome locals who want to share that journey with me. The least we can do is work with Indigenous Australians to ensure each generation is better than the last. To this point, and everyone's shame, too often, this is not the case.

