Roads damaged during heavy rain and flash flooding at the end of February are being fixed by the council. Starting on February 28, the Redlands received 781mm of rain within 10 days and the Leslie Harrison Dam at Capalaba reached 175 per cent, the highest peak in a decade. A Redland City Council spokesperson said no specific roads had been severely impacted by the weather, but new potholes had appeared and other damage would worsen if not repaired promptly. "[The damage] includes a high volume of debris and potholes, road shoulder damage, some damage from flooded roads around stormwater structures, and scouring and rutting to unsealed gravel roads on the Southern Moreton Bay Islands," they said. The spokesperson did not say which roads specifically were still to be repaired. Public property also received minimal damage during the severe weather event. "There were some minor roof leaks to a few public buildings as a result of the heavy rainfall, but they have all been repaired," the spokesperson said. They said all repair works were logged and distributed on a priority basis. "Since the rain event, Council roads crews have been prioritising the removal of debris, repairing potholes and making areas safe." "They will continue that process while working with other Council teams to rectify any outstanding issues as soon as possible." Residents have been urged to continue to be cautious driving on roads after the rain and report any damage to the council on 3829 8999.

