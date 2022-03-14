news, local-news, youth, event, council, grants, not-for-profit, free, kids

Redlands Coast will celebrate it's youngest resident by supporting free events during Queensland Youth Week in April. Redland City Council is again taking grant applications from not-for-profit organisation to run free events from April 1-11 2022. The scheme run last year facilitated rock climbing, an escape room, parkour, a movie in the park and more events. Mayor Karen Williams said this was the second year Council was offering the Redlands Coast Youth Week Grants again after the success of last year. "These grants were established to recognise the great work done by not-for-profit youth focused organisations across the city," she said. "Seven grants were awarded last year, with activities ranging from an obstacle course at The Cage Youth Foundation in Redland Bay, to parkour with Running Wild at Macleay and Russell Islands and screen printing t-shirts at the Redland Community Centre in Capalaba. "These organisations not only support our local youth, but provide them with safe spaces to meet, share experiences and to have fun. She said the events would give young people the chance to come together and make new friends. "Council is pleased to offer the grants once again this year to support events which will give young people the opportunity to come together and make new connections." Funding of up to $1500 is available to go towards a free event or activity during Queensland Youth Week. Grant applications close on Tuesday, 15 March 2022, for more information visit Redland City Council's Youth support and activities website.

Queensland Youth Week to return to Redlands for the second year