news, local-news,

TWO Redlands state schools will receive dignity vending machines under a new program which is making sanitary products free for students. The state government will invest up to $2.5 million in a partnership with charity Share the Dignity to put the vending machines in 120 Queensland schools. Victoria Point and Alexandra Hills state high schools are among the first 62 schools in Queensland, and 13 in the south-east, selected to receive a machine under the program. Students will get free access to period packs containing six tampons and two pads. Education Minister Grace Grace said more than 200 schools had applied to receive a dignity vending machine. "Access to sanitary products and misplaced stigma around periods should never be barriers to learning," she said. "We want all students to be confident to attend school every day. "Giving students access to free sanitary products can make a real difference, especially for students whose families are doing it tough, have unstable accommodation or are fleeing domestic and family violence. "This initiative supports Share the Dignity's aim to distribute period products to women, girls and anyone who menstruates who needs support." Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said the the vending machines would ensure students could easily access period products. "Imagine a world where menstruation is not a barrier to education," she said. "I am also excited to be able to educate boys and girls on menstruation with Period Talk, our menstruation education program, which will help us create long term change and guide us towards a future where period is not a taboo word." Ms Grace said 53 state, five catholic and four independent schools had been selected to receive a vending machine as part of the initial rollout. Schools would be given another opportunity to apply for a machine later this year. "School communities across the state have shown their support for students and families with this initiative, and the Palaszczuk Government is delighted to be rolling out this great program," Ms Grace said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/ce5938e3-204f-48ff-b404-e763f9c15556.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg