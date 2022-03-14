news, local-news, bras, donation, drive, secrets 4 women, lingerie, help, NSW floods, lismore

Redland ladies are coming together to donate bras of all shapes and sizes to women affected by floods in New South Wales. Severe weather in the northern areas of the state destroyed the beloved homes of thousands of people, leaving many stranded with only the clothes on their backs. Capalaba lingerie store Secrets 4 Women owner Terese Thorp is leading a drive with community group One Redlands and the Wellington Point Rotary Club to give women some comfort amid the chaos of a life turned upside down. Ms Thorp said she was taking donations of bras in good condition at her shop. "I just can't imagine waking up one morning and having no underwear, I can't think of anything worse." "These ladies have to be helped, it's just awful, so I want to do whatever I can." The same drive was done four years ago to help women in the Pacific region, and more than 3000 bras were donated. Ms Thorp said she had already donated one full box of donated bras and underwear to be sent to women in the Lismore region this week. "It's brilliant to see the Redland Community come together and help out because we have been so blessed and lucky not to have any damage here." Clean and wearable bras can be donated to the drive at the Secrets 4 Women store at 2/123 Queen Street, Cleveland or call Terese at the store on 3488 2687. Alternatively, she is offering discounts to but brand new bras to donate.

