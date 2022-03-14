news, local-news, fishing, catch, report, water, north stradbroke island, reef, channel, beach

Fish are starting to return, and provided we do not get any substantial rain, these Easter Holidays will be great for fishing. Last Sunday, I went fishing from my kayak, hoping to catch a few fish from the deeper channels, but my friend and I only caught catfish. We should have known better, but we were keen to land a few fish. The mud in the water was swirling in the current flow, but by midweek, the water clarity had improved, and early season snapper seemed to have arrived. A fellow kayaker fished around Raby Bay and caught his snapper quota, sized between 37 cm and 49 cm. He saw some bait school on the surface and drifted a lightly weighted soft plastic in the area. The artificial reefs will be fishing well and fish around Peel Island for tusk fish, sweetlip and snapper. The bream also showed up in the shallow reef and the foreshore. Not many fish in the plus 30 cm range, but it is a good sign that the fishing will improve for land-based anglers. North Stradbroke Island beaches returned whiting, dart, and off-tailors for the anglers who ventured out. Although the conditions are still not ideal for fishing, it is worth your while to go out for a fish. This week, the beach fishing should be a lot better, and if you can access a few live mullets, it will be worthwhile targeting mulloway from the rocks on North Stradbroke Island. I have successfully caught mullet by fishing pilchard guts as bait under a float in the surf alongside the stones. Further offshore, the water clarity is pretty good but be on the lookout for litter and patches of floating vegetation. Joel Farthing, Shaun Savvas and Jay Hani caught an 18kg wahoo off North Stradbroke Island last weekend. Pulling skirts around boat rock, they also caught yellowfin tuna. Freshwater fishing will take some time to normalize, and Seqwater has imposed some closures and restrictions to public recreation due to safety concerns. Seqwater will advise the reopening online and via the free Seqwater mobile App. Seqwater does fantastic work to look after our native fish stocks. On the Hinze Dam, they have been operating the fish trap daily. They remove the invasive species and transfer the remaining stock back into the dam. Please go online at seqwater.com.au for the latest updates. If you would like fishing lessons or wish to share a fishing story and photo, please email me desdavidmichael@gmail.com.

