UNLEADED fuel has skyrocketed to more than $2.21 per litre at all bar one Redlands retailer, as motorists across Queensland are hit with never-before-seen prices at the bowser. Drivers filling up a 70 litre car can expect to fork out more than $150 for a full tank, which is an eye-watering hike of more than 40 cents on the already steep prices being offered less than a week ago in the Redlands. The RACQ warned last week that more retailers would follow suit with record-high prices and that has proven to be the case, with Metro Capalaba the only Redlands service station offering fuel under $2 per litre. The Old Cleveland Road stop had unleaded 91 at 192.9 cents on Monday, while hundreds of other service stations across the state continued to slug drivers $2.21 per litre. Wellington Point BP, Birkdale Coles Express and Ampol Alexandra Hills were among the first retailers in the Redlands to hike their prices to beyond $2.20 last week. RACQ spokeswoman Nicky Haydon said petrol prices were "extremely volatile" and a range of global factors were behind the steep rise. "The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a spike in oil prices in recent weeks, while ongoing international supply and demand issues, along with high Terminal Gate prices, are also continuing to have an impact and flow onto prices at the bowser," she said. "Some regional centres are also trending towards 200cpl, but we shouldn't see those prices hit for another week or so." Those looking to travel outside Redlands for cheaper fuel are unlikely to find any great relief, with the majority of Wynnum and Logan service stations also charging 221.9 cents per litre. Read more local news here

