news, local-news,

REDLANDS Tigers' first grade have booked their spot in the semi-finals after a convincing win over Sandgate-Redcliffe. The side welcomed back state representative players Jimmy Peirson and James Bazley for the clash after a season hiatus due to flooding in south-east Queensland. All Redlands sides played an unscheduled one-day fixture to finish the regular season. Four out of the six Tigers teams have secured a semi-final berth for the second time in as many seasons. The first grade top order got starts against Sandgate-Redcliffe, but no one passed 50 until skipper Simon Milenko came in and took the long handle, smashing 94 runs from 45 balls, including 12 sizes. A contribution from Stephan Muller coming in at number eight saw Redlands to a competitive 8-280 after their 50 overs. Redlands took early wickets, which stemmed the flow of runs for the Gators, with Caden Sweeny top-scoring with 56 (57). Simon Milenko backed up his efforts with the bat to claim the best figures of 3/21 and was well supported by Jacob Apted, who took 3/42. Eventually, the Sandgate-Redcliffe Gators were dismissed for 213. Redlands finished fourth and now have a big task of going to Ipswich next Saturday and Sunday in search of their first two day grand final berth since winning the competition in 2014/15. Although out of the hunt for a finals spot before this round, second grade finished their season on a high with a mammoth victory over Sandgate-Redcliffe. Bowling first, the home side skittled the Gators for just 80 runs. Nathan Collins took wickets early at the top with 3/21, but Tom Biggs finished with the best figures of 3/10. The Tigers batsmen made light work of the 81 runs needed, mostly via veteran Nathan Rabnott (52), to chase the total down inside 10 overs. This ends the season for second grade, who finish just outside the top four. Read more local sport news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/51588af7-58ea-4d34-94f6-5f4cbcb36ae9.jpeg/r0_42_1899_1115_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Former first-class cricketer Simon Milenko scores quickfire 94 as Redlands Tigers first grade secure finals berth