After losing his job at the beginning of COVID, a Cleveland chippie broke into the real estate industry to find his purpose in life. When unsure of what to do as he finished school, James Ponturo took an apprenticeship as a chippie, but it did not take long for him to realise it was not his passion. "I just sort of fell into carpentry and I never really enjoyed it because it's super hard work, long hours in the sun and the pay wasn't fantastic," Mr Ponturo said. "I was just living week to week and not really enjoying it." The 27-year-old was forced out of work during COVID, which gave him time to decide to step away from carpentry and find something new. "Losing my job was pretty devastating, and initially I panicked, but I used it as a platform to look at the positives and find a new career," he said. He took a job at a factory packing boxes to pay the bills while searching for his passion. After seeing a friend's success in real estate, Mr Ponturo thought it might be something he could do. "He let me do some work experience with him, all unpaid, but after about six months, the principal of the office said maybe I should jump into this and give it a proper go." "I quit my job at the factory and started in real estate the next day, knocking on doors and making phone calls. "I've always been motivated by people and I get really energised to go to work, talk to people and build relationships." He said although finding his feet in the industry was tough, his hard work earned him Freedom Property's 2022 Rookie of the Year award after just one year of selling homes across the Redlands. "It's been pretty incredible to come from not much and get to that point," he said. "I'd love to keep doing this, hopefully over the years, I can just build heaps of relationships and maybe one day start my own office," he said. Mr Ponturo said anyone considering a career change should take the jump to find their passion. "Give it a try and don't be worried to lose a bit of money because you might find something that gives you a bit of purpose, so give it 100 per cent and back yourself," he said. "I couldn't be more excited about my future."

