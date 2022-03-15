news, local-news,

TWO teenagers have been dealt with under the Youth Justice Act after an early morning incident at Dunwich State School. Police allegedly chased and apprehended a boy after responding to an alarm at the school about 1.37am on Sunday, March 6. The teenager is alleged to have fled the scene after seeing police while inside the school's B block. He was apprehended on Shepherd Lane and taken to his home where he was left in his mother's care. Another boy who fled police was found later in the morning and both were dealt with under the Youth Justice Act for burglary offences. Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the offence carried a maximum 14 year prison sentence. "This is just stupid behaviour which could have lifelong consequences if they don't change their ways and learn from it," he said. DUNWICH police had a "gotcha" moment on Sunday after catching a man travelling 30km/h over the speed limit in a 50km/h zone. Police pulled over the 27-year-old Gold Coast man after officers, who had been travelling in the opposite direction, saw the car overtake another vehicle that was doing the speed limit. He was detected travelling at 80km/h in a 50km/h zone and allegedly told police he did not want to be stuck behind the other car, which he claimed was going too slow. It came just minutes after police caught a 40-year-old Fortitude Valley man for travelling 24km/h over the limit near the bowls club. Both drivers were picked up on Dickson Way at Point Lookout in the space of 10 minutes on Sunday, March 13. Police have dished out nine traffic infringement notices in the past week. Read more local news here

Two teenagers dealt with under Youth Justice Act after Dunwich State School incident, police catch two for speeding in space of 10 minutes Jordan Crick