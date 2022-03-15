news, local-news,

A SPATE of vandalism incidents in public toilets has prompted Redland City Council to pull soap dispensers from some of its facilities. Residents are being urged to report malicious damage, with 80 soap dispensers recently destroyed in several of council's 86 facilities. William Stewart Park in Thornlands, Keith Surridge and Valantine Road Parks in Alexandra Hills, and Three Paddocks Park in Wellington Point have been the target of repeated vandal attacks. Mayor Karen Williams said council had decided to remove soap dispensers from the public toilets at the four parks in response to repeated vandalism and escalating replacement costs. "We apologise for any inconvenience to the community and hope that the removal of these dispensers will help break the cycle of vandalism," she said. "We know that an important part of the health response to COVID-19 is washing our hands regularly with soap and water. "...Council wants to help keep residents and visitors as safe as possible while they are out enjoying the many beautiful parks and open spaces on Redlands Coast." Cr Williams said damage to soap dispensers not only posed impacts to community health, but also created a safety hazard and increased cleaning, maintenance, repairs and replacement costs to the community. Residents can report vandalism online at vandaltrak.com/graffiti-register or by contacting the council on 3829 8999. The Redland City Bulletin has reported on damage to public facilities in the past, including as recently as April 2020, where toilets at Mount Cotton Community Park were covered in graffiti. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/008626b1-6d33-463a-aefd-fd65ac7102bb.png/r51_0_678_354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg