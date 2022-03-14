news, local-news, steve sparrow, folk redlands, March 27, first event

Singer songwriter and guitarist Steve Sparrow will perform for Folk Redlands at the Victoria Point Bowls Club, Poinciana Avenue with entertainment from 1pm to 4pm on March 27, following the club's AGM at 11.30am. Sparrow was initially going to kick start the entertainment for Folk Redlands on January 16 and said he was delighted to be able to perform after that event this month instead. His album, Paint Your Cactus Green is said to capture his work at its best and single Social Network Freak made number one on the Australian Country Tracks Top 40 Chart in 2017. Three more Top 10 singles followed. Sparrow also won a gold guitar at the Gore Country Music Festival in New Zealand and performs in pubs and clubs in Southeast Queensland. The entertainment starts at 1pm with blackboard performances, and musicians of all skill levels are invited to take to the stage before the club's famously supportive audience. Folk Redlands has been supporting the local music scene and providing performance opportunities for up-and-coming artists since 2005. Those wishing to perform are encouraged to arrive early and register their interest at the front desk on arrival. Entry is free, although donations to support the club are encouraged. Folk Redlands acknowledges the continued support of the venue. The club will take any necessary steps to ensure the event complies with applicable COVID restrictions. Interested members are invited to become involved in the committee, offering support, energy and ideas, vital to the running of the club. More on folkredlands.org

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/3a6622ae-a013-4e9c-a22e-31a33c2a7c21.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Folk Redlands kicks off with AGM and music by Steve Sparrow