news, local-news, redland art gallery, megan cope, kyra mencktelow

Redland Art Gallery is preparing to unveil three exhibitions and share a number of new artwork acquisitions from March. The Reuse and Repeat: Works from the Redland Art Gallery Collection will be showing at RAG in Capalaba, exploring how some artists with works in the RAG Collection have responded to collecting and repurposing a range of different objects, such as natural and man-made materials and post-war aluminium kitchenware into textiles and sculptures. The exhibition runs until May 17. From March 20 First Nations artists Megan Cope and Kyra Mancktelow will share stories of Quandamooka Country at the Cleveland Gallery in their exhibitions Megan Cope: Unbroken Connections and Kyra Mancktelow: Sequence. Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the new exhibitions offered the Redlands Coast community an opportunity to support artists, feel inspired, and interact with a special collection of artwork. "Redland Art Gallery is a fabulous hub for showcasing artistic excellence from artists near and far, and I encourage the community to visit these upcoming exhibitions to support these inspiring and talented artists and storytellers," Cr Williams said. "Revealing how a selection of our artists have collected and arranged repurposed objects into new contexts, will allow patrons to experience first-hand the narratives attached to the objects. In this installation, Cope gives new life to important historical narratives, noting the ongoing social, cultural and environmental impacts. Kyra Mancktelow in Sequence represents a timeline of this Quandamooka and Mardigan artist's Indigenous experience, specifically on Quandamooka country. "The legacy of colonisation remains at the heart of this exhibition and questions how we remember and acknowledge Indigenous histories, traditions, culture and beliefs. We are fortunate on Redlands Coast to have the world's oldest living culture here, and these exhibitions will help us deepen our understandings and celebrate our connections even more," Cr Williams said. All three exhibitions offer a floor talk session and either morning tea or a light lunch. More on artgallery.redland.qld.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/cc2dd636-abc9-4921-b457-56f62dfcd3fc.jpg/r0_319_742_738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Three new exhibitions unveiled