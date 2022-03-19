news, local-news, rental, property, market, landlord, tenant, session, online, manager

Property managers, agents, owners and landlords in the Redlands can become better equipped to handle issues with their rental properties in workshops next week. The free sessions by the Residential Tenancies Authority (RTA) will also help flood affected property managers and owners recovering from damage. Two online events, one for property managers and agents, the other for owners and landlords on Tuesday March 22. RTA CEO Jennifer Smith said it was crucial for tenants and property managers or owners to communicate during flood recovery. "The quickest way for tenants and property managers/owners to address any tenancy issues caused by the floods - like repairs, rent payments and bond refunds - is to work together." "If at any point throughout the recovery process communication between tenants and property managers/owners breaks down, the RTA's free and impartial dispute resolution service is here to assist." "The RTA exists to make renting work for everyone, which is why our services are free to access for tenants, property owners and property managers." Staff will help those who have been affected by recent flooding, with information about what to do when a property becomes unliveable, how to end or sustain a tenancy if a property is damaged and negotiating changes to rent and managing repairs. The workshops will also offer general information about managing tenancies and updates to Queensland's rental laws relevant to the Redlands. There will be data insights specific to the Redlands, information relating to the RTA's Web Services, tips for the resolving of disputes and a look into the RTA's investigations and compliance processes. Ms Smith the sessions would suit anyone who owned or managed rental properties in the Redlands. "By equipping property owners and managers with practical tips and information about the rights and responsibilities of all parties in a tenancy, the RTA can support better renting outcomes for everyone," said Ms Smith. The property managers and agents session will be online from 2pm-3pm and the owners/landlords session from 6pm-7.15pm, Tuesday, March 22. Interested groups and individuals can register at rta.qld.gov.au/events.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eV5wxSqxRk6zfLmD5bhc9J/04631d6e-f456-4015-991a-4a5953090bd5.jpg/r3_121_1260_831_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Online tenancy sessions support Redland property managers, owners