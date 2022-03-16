news, local-news,

A MAN was cut free from a car and airlifted to hospital after a single vehicle crash at North Stradbroke Island on the weekend. Emergency services were called to the crash on Bingle Road at Dunwich shortly before 6pm on Saturday, March 12. Police say the 31-year-old sole vehicle occupant was trapped after the crash and had to be cut free from the wreckage. He sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken from the island to hospital in a rescue helicopter. Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan police were awaiting blood results to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. "Reports are the man had been driving erratically after leaving a property only 200 metres away," he said. "Investigations are ongoing on how the ute left the roadway given it is a straight road," Sergeant Scanlan said. Read more local news here

