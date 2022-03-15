coronavirus,

TWO years have passed since the first recorded COVID case in the Redlands, but there are fresh calls for people to remain vigilant as infections rise again in Queensland. The state recorded 5589 cases on Tuesday, up more than 1700 on the previous reporting period, while infections in NSW have jumped back above 10,000. Capalaba MP Don Brown said people needed to stay vigilant and get their booster when they were due. "As we are seeing in many of the other states and here, cases are increasing again," he said. "I congratulate the community for following health directions that have saved thousands of lives in Queensland to date." The first COVID case in Redlands, a person from Birkdale who acquired the virus overseas, was confirmed on March 11, 2020 and was Queensland's 25th case overall. A further three cases at Thornlands, Redland Bay and Sheldon were detected in the week that followed. It came just days before restrictions were imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing on March 22, 2020 that some venues would close, including pubs and clubs. Since then there have been several more lockdowns, locals caught flouting restrictions, supermarket shelves stripped and mandates introduced for the unvaccinated. Redlands has recorded 10,133 infections since the start of the pandemic, while Queensland has almost 30,000 active cases as of Tuesday, March 15. Read more about how the coronavirus pandemic unfolded in the Redlands between 2020-2021 Bowman MP Andrew Laming said every government had made mistakes during the pandemic, giving the NSW cruise ship outbreak and Queensland's border restrictions as examples. "I think we had a brilliant first year of managing COVID in 2020, but we had a very bad patch in 2021 with lots of mistakes made," he said. "It's kind of ironic that having the experience of 2020, that we fared so poorly in 2021. Part of that is when communication breaks down, then everything break down. "As we moved into election periods, various governments headed out with their own particular special interest that was a bit more political and a bit less based on science." Health Minister Yvette D'Ath, announcing her COVID positive result on social media yesterday, said it was a timely reminder that the virus was still in the community. "I am grateful that I have received all of my vaccination shots," she wrote. Mr Laming said he believed jab mandates were necessary only in the health, aged and disability care sectors. "It is a very divisive issue but Queensland are persisting with these mandates long after Omicron has come and gone," he said. "The minute we knew Omicron was under control [in January], we should have been planning for surgery to resume at the end of the month and honest workers to get their jobs back." Read more local news here

