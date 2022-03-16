news, local-news, Redlands, logan, scenic rim, weather, showers, sunshine, sun, cloudy

The sun will be out in south-east Queensland with a low chance of showers throughout the week. Redlands, Logan, and the Scenic Rim will see sunshine through cloud cover as autumn kicks into gear. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 50 per cent chance of showers in the Redlands on Wednesday with minimum temperatures of of 19 degrees and a maximum of 28. Winds will pick up southerly 15 to 20 km/h tending southeasterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening. Temperatures will be about the same all the way through Sunday for mostly clear conditions with the occasional shower. Logan will experience similar weather, with 50 per cent chance of showers and the same wind conditions on Wednesday. Overcast skies and showers will remain through the end of the week. In the Scenic Rim, maximum temperatures will be sightly higher at 29-30 degrees, with mostly sunny conditions and a very low chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers could pick up on Friday and Saturday with a 50 per cent chance of rain. Send your weather pics to our Facebook inbox or email newsredlands@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/87550f1b-5010-405c-90b3-329c515ceb73.jpg/r5_264_2010_1397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg