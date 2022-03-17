news, local-news, Bikrdale community precinct, willards farm, state heritage register, listed, redland city council, don brown, birkdale progress association, application

The Willards Farm homestead has officially been entered into the State Heritage Register after a seven-year campaign by Redland residents. Capalaba MP Don Brown said now was the time for the council to begin essential restoration works of the property after allowing it to "deteriorate" for years under its ownership. The Willards Farm homestead at 302 Old Cleveland Road East, Birkdale, was officially listed on the State Heritage Register on Tuesday, March 8. A previous application was made to the State Heritage Council in 2015 but was rejected. Council then bought the property to save it from being demolished and entered it into the local Heritage Places Register. A Redland City Council spokesperson said the council had not yet been notified about the state listing. "Council has yet to receive formal notification of the State heritage listing but understands it has an expanded boundary beyond the immediate farm complex, contrary to the recommendation of State heritage officers and Council's heritage consultants," he said. "Council will review that part of the listing once formal notification is received." The spokesperson said the council would turn to the state government for funding to restore the property after the listing. "A heritage architect is working with Council on restoration plans for Willards Farm, which Council anticipates will allow work to commence in 2022/23," he said. "Given the State's interest in the heritage of the site - including now being responsible for assessment of the restoration - Council would be seeking funding from the State for future restoration work of Willards Farm." Capalaba MP Don Brown said the listing would send a signal to the council to get moving on the project. "The state heritage grants are always available for the council to apply for and I hope they do so in the future." "The Council has done nothing to protect the property at this stage except put a security fence around the perimeter for almost seven years while it deteriorates. "They have an appalling track record of trying to upkeep or restore this property. "I think it's fantastic news that this historic property in Redland City has been protected under state legislature and I want to congratulate the Birkdale Progress Association for playing such a big part in the heritage listing for both of those projects." Birkdale Progress Association president Pam Spence said she was thrilled the organisation had been successful in their second application to have the property State Heritage Listed. She hoped it would continue to be protected as the council planned for the Birkdale Community Precinct on land, including the homestead, set to house a whitewater facility, aquatic centre and adventure play hub. "State protection is important as Redland City Council has failed to protect the historic property," she said. "We hope Redland City Council will tread very lightly on the whole of the Birkdale land." The Council spokesperson said the property would be a feature of the Birkdale Community Precinct to define the city's pioneer history. "Willards Farm represents a core value within the 62-hectare Birkdale Community Precinct and is a centre-point for the precinct's current stage of draft master planning," he said.

