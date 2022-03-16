community,

BROSNAN Drive Park at Capalaba has a new path which is unlike any other in the Redlands and promises a unique experience for residents. The reflexology path, which features a section made of river rocks embedded in concrete, is designed to stimulate the feet and is said to provide several health benefits. Cr Adelia Berridge said an artist came to her in 2020 asking if the council could design a sensory zone and nature playground for the park. "We had to ensure an area was chosen that did not interfere with runners, fitness walkers or bike riders," she said. "The path is the first stage of the design and I have already received an enquiry from a member of the Reflexology Association wishing to bring a visitor experience event, which I want to support. "I'm waiting on a start date for stage two which will have to take in the priority for infrastructure repairs from recent flooding." Sandstone steps, a vertical leaf climber and other natural structures are planned for the project's next stage. Cr Berridge said the reflexology path, which also features sections made of concrete sleepers and artificial turf, was the first of its kind in the Redlands. "Brosnan Drive Park is a particularly unique part of Capalaba with it's very large native trees, koala food trees and natural bird song across Coolnwynpin Creek," she said. "Council's Civic and Open Space team agreed this was the perfect place and a proposed barefoot pathway for a reflexology experience making it the first in Redlands ..." Read more local news here

