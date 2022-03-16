news, local-news, 2022 election, federal government, Henry Pike, LNP, bowman, candidate

Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike's election campaign has officially kicked off with the opening of his campaign office in Cleveland. Mr Pike said the official opening of the office on Shore Street West was a serious start to campaigning ahead of the federal election which was still to be announced. "The Redlands is my home, and I am fighting hard for better infrastructure and local services across our city," Mr Pike said. "I've already knocked on thousands of local doors and have been actively engaging with local community organisations to understand the needs of the Redlands community." Mr Pike said LNP election campaigns would begin later this month. "The Federal Government has a critical budget to deliver later this month, and then we will be right into the business end of the election campaign," he said. Mr Pike said he hoped to use the federal government powers to benefit the Bowman electorate. "I want to get the settings right for our Redlands families to be able to get ahead on not just get by," Mr Pike said. "Ultimately, it's all about setting up our next generation to have an even better quality of life and even more opportunities than we've been able to enjoy."

