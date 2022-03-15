news, local-news, redfest, committee, redfest 2022, gary skene

Redfest 2022 may not go ahead if a full executive committee cannot be found by the end of March. Treasurer Gary Skene said the committee was 'running out of time' to stage Redfest for 2022 and it was vital to find people to hold key committee positions. He said the festival had lost its momentum since 2019, the last time it had been staged due to Covid restrictions. "As a result the committee is decimated and funds are depleted.I t's not looking good for this year, but we'd like to try," he said. Mr Skene said last October the committee held a mini Redfest at the Redland Rugby League grounds, something he believed was a success, despite lower attendance than anticipated. "At least we gave it a shot and lots of people enjoyed a family day out. It was also our intention to continue to maintain the Redfest brand," he said. Mr Skene said a quorum for the committee included a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer and all positions were available. He said there were about six faithful regular committee members and there were opportunities for strategic and operational positions. He said it was also vital to fulfill volunteer positions for the successful running of the festival. "We seek engagement from the community in respect to both strategic and operational vacancies on the committee, as well as commitment from volunteers to help run the festival in September. Retired professionals with relevant experience and undergraduates seeking experience in event management, would be highly regarded," he said. "It also takes about 150 volunteers to run the festival." Mr Skene said the committee had already put out feelers on social media and sent emails to key people and elected members. In recent years, Redfest has been registered as a charity, had security and electronic meeting facilities installed, applied for federal and local grants and prepared audited finances. He said the festival had also implemented controls over spending approval and conflict of interest disclosure. Redfest is in its 64th year in 2022. Interested people can email admin@redfest.com.au, phone 0409 650 626.

