news, local-news, sinfonia, annika hinrichs, viiva la diva

Lyric soprano Annika Hinrichs will join the Redland Sinfonia in its first concert for 2002, Viva la Diva, being staged at RPAC at 2pm on April 2. Sinfonia conductor Graeme Denniss said divas, particularly pop divas, had gained a reputation for being 'difficult and demanding'. "The word 'diva' actually comes from the Latin for 'goddess', or somebody with a divine voice, and originally applied to opera singers in the 19th century. Annika fits this bill perfectly with her beautiful voice and ability to sing many styles from Baroque to contemporary, with many new works and premieres to her name. This concert celebrates the art of the song diva," Mr Denniss said. Ms Hinrichs has performed solo with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, Brisbane City Pops Orchestra, The Queensland Choir and the Sunshine Coast Choral Society. Her most famous role was as Princess Slayer in the comic Opera Galactica where she channeled a variety of roles across multiple styles and voice types, including Violetta in La Traviata, Cio-Cio-san in Madama Butterfly, Abigaille in Nabucco and Brnhilde in Siegfried. "Annika is a pleasure to work with, very professional and well prepared. She was able to learn five new songs in a weekend and can adapt her voice and style to all genres. And she has all the looks and presence of a diva, with none of the pop diva excesses," Mr Denniss said. In between arias the orchestra will perform companion pieces to enhance the musical journey of the concert. After Ms Hinrichs sings the Jewel Song from Faust, the Sinfonia will play selections from the famous ballet in the same opera. Early in the program, the aria Lascia c'io pianga is preceded by the Arrival of the Queen of Sheba, both by Handel, the latter being used in the opening of the UK Olympics as James Bond arrived at Buckingham Palace to escort Her Majesty to the waiting helicopter. In addition the inaugural Redland Sinfonia/Raymond Gillmore scholarship winner Kaitlyn Bowen will perform solo in the Melodie. The concert ends with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera. Tickets are adults $33, seniors and pensioners $27 and children and student $15. Groups of 10 or more are $25 per person. Book on 3829 8131 or rpac.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/b76f0e83-3728-482d-b98f-18d2d4e39b94.jpg/r0_1213_3744_3328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Guest artists in Viva the Diva concert with Redland Sinfonia