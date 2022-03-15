comment, opinion, nirvana, peace, so it goes

I went to Nirvana on a recent weekend. Nirvana was the name of the accommodation booked for a long weekend away, but I liked to think I was really there - in that elusive and magical place we can only dream of. I went there with a group of 10 friends and it could be said that, at least at some point, a state of Nirvana was reached. In my mind, Nirvana means a place where perfection and utopia align. I have since looked it up and it actually means a place of perfect peace and happiness, like heaven. Furthermore, in Hinduism and Buddhism religions, Nirvana is the highest state that someone can attain. In my Nirvana, the bed was a bit saggy, the carpet a bit worn and the shelves a bit dusty. In my ignorance, I imagined a perfect place, where dust didn't settle on shelves, where beds were like clouds and where you glided on the floor. I imagined a perfect world, filled with perfect silence where you breathed in tranquillity and breathed out all anguish and concerns in equal measure. All of this to the sound of a distant waterfall which as it turned out, a few of us panted our way down to, marvelling at its cascade and our personal lack of agility. I imagined us lolling about, feet languidly dangling in the swimming pool, admiring the birdlife, perhaps spotting something exotic flying overhead. I imagined rainbows and little ripples of water around us as we swam, in synchronised styles, dipping in and out like dolphins. Instead, I was a solo swimmer standing in the freezing water, scanning its surface for centipedes, just like the one previously fished out. It was all a bit different. There were after all 10 of us. And in my circles, that means 10 people mostly speaking in tandem. Sometimes I just sat back and listened to the cacophony. No silence here, but in the general mayhem, I found my joy. Because these are people I like being around. These are my people. Their solidarity, their friendship and their simple joy in being together is enough for me. Together we twitched like cicadas, rubbing along with laughter and silliness, in the way of 10 people who are glad to be together - spending a few days in our own perfect version of Nirvana. We had all found our heaven. - Linda Muller

