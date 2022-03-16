OPINION: Of course the Chamber of Commerce supports developing Toondah Harbour

news, local-news,

It surprises me that there would be shock and outrage that the Chamber of Commerce would support a catalytic infrastructure project to upgrade Toondah Harbour. The role of the Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce is to drive enhanced linkages between economic development and workforce development, advocate for the Redlands Coast as a destination for investment, business, lifestyle, tourism and education and support key industry sectors by providing engagement platforms, networking opportunities, welcoming new businesses and investors. Let's get one thing out on the table very quickly, Walker Corporation tendered for the EOI on the upgrade of Toondah Harbour and was awarded it. They were invited to come to our city to complete this upgrade. The Chamber of Commerce fills its role in engaging with Walker Corporation within an economic context. The Chamber of Commerce also engages with businesses such as Urbex, Empower, Hub68, Redlands Coast Marina, BMD, Fiteni Homes, Sirromet Wines, Home Instead Senior Care, Darwella, Halcyon and the list will go on with businesses that support the Chamber with sponsorship or engagement or both. Through these businesses' investment, of both time and money to the Chamber, we have conducted economic research. As a result, we have identified $6.5 billion of investment into our city in the next 25 years, representing 173 projects and almost 13,000 direct construction jobs. However, this research shows that much of this investment is still in the planning stage and is not guaranteed, and advocacy is needed to protect this investment pipeline. Advocacy is a key role of the Chamber and, therefore, completely appropriate for us to call on the government in a meaningful way to ensure Redlands major infrastructure and community projects remain front of mind for ministers making decisions in relation to approvals and where money will be spent. All approvals, including environmental approvals, are important. The Toondah Harbour project is currently almost 10 years in the planning and approval phase. As we would expect, the government ensures the project stacks up environmentally. And IF it does, we call on the government to move forward at a good pace to ensure our harbour is upgraded before Redlands will be put on the global Olympics stage in 2032, which is only a short 10 years away. It is encouraging to see recent opinion pieces from our political leaders both at a federal and state level showing their support for this catalytic infrastructure. The Chamber intends to give weight to that support through economic research and regular opportunities to connect with our local business community. So together, industry, through the Chamber, local government, state government and the federal government can all work to see our project pipeline, which includes the Toondah Harbour Upgrade, is protected and is delivered.

