Thinking of solar? Always choose an approved solar retailer. When choosing to install solar on your home or business, it is important to partner with a reliable and experienced company. By choosing an approved solar retailer, you can rest assured knowing that your new investment is protected. The Clean Energy Council (CEC) is the peak body for the renewables industry in Australia. It oversees the country's leading renewable energy businesses and is responsible for the ongoing development of clean energy in Australia. One of the ways the CEC regulates the solar industry is through the Approved Solar Retailer program. The program is a way for solar businesses - such as Goodhew Electrical and Solar - to show their commitment to responsible sales, marketing and installation activities, and industry best practices through adhering to a strict code of conduct. You might be wondering - what makes an approved solar retailer different? Well, when you buy a solar power system from a CEC approved solar retailer - like Goodhew Electrical and Solar - you know you're dealing with a company that operates with integrity and is committed to providing exceptional customer service for life of the system. Approved solar retailers undergo regular audits, whereby the retailer must provide clear and comprehensive documentation on their pre-sale and post-sale processes, installation practices, complaints handling procedures, warranties, and adherence to extensive compliance regulations. Not only are you getting a company you can trust, but you also get a solar partner that will be with you for the lifetime of the system. At Goodhew, we offer a standard five-year whole-of-system guarantee on top of the manufacturer warranties. Additionally, should your manufacturer close down (as seen recently with LG Solar), Goodhew has policies and practices in place to ensure your system's warranty is honoured and doesn't join the other 700,000 'orphaned' solar systems across Australia. Most importantly, when choosing a solar retailer, there are a few very simple steps you can take to reduce your risk. These include buying local, going to see the company's operations, researching the company's ABN and business name to see how long they have been in business, reading reviews from reputable sites including Word of Mouth Online. Also, making sure the company sources its products from official distributors or directly from the manufacturer and lastly, selecting a company that does not sub-contract the installation and has in-house electricians that are accountable for their workmanship. Goodhew Electrical and Solar is not your average solar company. It's team strives for service excellence and every day goes above and beyond for customers. They use only the highest quality components on all their installations, installed by qualified electricians with CEC solar accreditation - no subcontractors. Additionally, they are a Gold Master Electrician and hold all relevant accreditation. So if you're looking to switch to solar or upgrade your existing system, call today and speak to a Goodhew Solar Consultant. See for yourself why over 15,000 happy customers have already chosen to install a Goodhew solar system on their home or business.

