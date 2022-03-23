Carmel College, School leaders 2022

As a new year begins and students resort back to old routines, it is important to look back to see how we have grown as a community. Over the nightmarish years that were 2020 and 2021, some things have changed for the better, others for the worse, yet what is most important is the milestones that are yet to come. "We look to our year 7 students, who are starting a new chapter at Carmel, and watch as our year 12 chapter comes to an end, enjoying our year as seniors and preparing for life after school," said a spokesperson. "Yet it is not only another remarkable year for our pupils, but for our community as well. 2022 is undeniably a year to celebrate with the College's very own 30th anniversary in addition to the milestone of 150 years of Marist education in Australia. "These allow us to stand proudly here today with beliefs and values for a society built on loving one another." Just as Marist faith has paved the way for Catholic identity today, the same can be said for Carmel College. Starting from a school with only three buildings in 1993 and growing into one of the biggest schools in the Redlands, Carmel College has fostered a community built on the pillars of positive relationships, respect, resilience and diligence. "Our vision for this year is simply to further these teachings, strengthening the culture within the school community by developing Catholic identity, spirit, participation and solidarity."

Carmel College welcomes new leaders in 2022

2022 leaders: Holly Baker and Marcus Wojewoda are the school captains at Carmel College in 2022. The College will also be celebrating it 30th anniversary.

