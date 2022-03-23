Iona College, School leaders 2022

Congratulations Iona College 2022 school captains. Iona College is a Catholic single sex boys' school, served by the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate. The College is committed to serving the local families and continues to be an affordable and accessible Catholic option for the community. "In partnership with our families and the wider community, Iona College focuses on educating and empowering young men to dare to make a positive difference throughout their lives and to the lives of others," said a spokesperson. "Our 2022 theme is "GROW" and each Ionian has been challenged to reflect on the opportunities available to them in relation to their academic progress, spiritual and physical wellbeing and to strive to reach their true potential. "We invite our community to join us to "GROW" within themselves. "We are proud to introduce our 2022 College captains to our community and we pray that they will lead our College community to "Grow" in all areas of our lives." Iona College, a Catholic school in the Oblate religious tradition, seeks to develop a caring, safe and supportive environment in which learning can take place. It focuses on educating and empowering young men to dare to make a positive, spiritual and practical difference throughout their lives and the lives of others.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33dkwUDTP8aHtqUX9cpmmbF/d6a39b6f-0412-411a-8095-944cef512c5f.jpg/r0_260_5121_3153_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Educating and empowering young men

CONTINUED GROWTH: L-R 2022 captains are Sage Van Balen, College Captain, Tom Segger, College Captain, Pat Sullivan, College Captain. Photo: Supplied.

Iona College, 85 North Road, Lindum: www.iona.qld.edu.au