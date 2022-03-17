community,

RADIO legend Ted Seymour is being remembered as a mentor, friend and leader after losing a long battle with cancer earlier this month. Redlands councillors have paid tribute to the Bay FM station manager, who died at Redland Hospital on March 3, aged 75. Seymour launched his radio career in Darwin as a cadet, spent time working on Radio Windy in New Zealand and joined Bay FM in 2017. He is best known for his stint as station manager at FM 104 during the 1980s. Cr Tracey Huges said Seymour's leadership had turned Bay FM around, helping make it the popular and successful station it was today. "Ted was only 75 and had an amazing impact on so many people, myself included," she said. "I have never been to a funeral, wake or celebration of life like Ted's. "There was clapping, cheering, laughing and of course many tears, and the stories just kept coming for two hours." Brisbane radio and TV talent, including former 97.3 FM personality Bob Gallagher, were among those in attendance at Seymour's funeral last week. Mayor Karen Williams said Seymour breathed new life into the station and had made it one of the most successful community broadcasters in Australia. "The radio waves of our Redlands Coast will be forever changed following the passing of Bay FM station manager Ted Seymour on March 3," she said. "Ted mas a mentor and friend to many. He willingly shared his knowledge and expertise with many up and coming local artists and broadcasters. "On behalf of council and the entire Redlands Coast community, I send our prayers and thoughts to Ted's family, friends and colleagues at Bay FM." Cr Huges remembered Seymour as a strong and innovative leader with a passion for radio. "Ted joined the broke and floundering Bay FM radio in 2017, and has successfully led the volunteer-based station into the very popular and financial local radio station it is today ...," she said. Seymour earned life membership at Bay FM during 2020. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/ff8a26ca-839a-4d74-9a1c-5c58826df406.jpeg/r0_115_4272_2529_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg