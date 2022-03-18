community,

HOUSING issues have been laid bare at the March Redland City Council meeting, with concerns raised about residents clinging to properties "with their fingernails". Cr Mark Edwards told the chamber that a housing crisis was emerging on the bay islands, partly due to landlords cashing in on the booming property market and leaving tenants nowhere to turn. Councillors voted on Wednesday to table a series of motions at the Australian Local Government Association National General Assembly later this year, one of which would address housing pressures. Mayor Karen Williams said federal government support was needed for various local issues, including social housing and homelessness. "We know Redlands Coast has areas of socio-economic disadvantage and we have seen anecdotal evidence of increased homelessness and people sleeping rough...," she said. Cr Bishop claimed that some residents were holding onto Redlands homes "with their fingernails". "Whatever support we can give to allow them to continue to call this place home is very important," he said. Cr Edwards said rental prices had gone up on the bay islands, creating affordability issues for low-income earners. "You may be aware that there has been a considerable housing boom on the islands and with that, the cost of houses are going up," he said. "What has combined with that is people who have had rental housing there for some time are acknowledging the price increase and have taken the opportunity to sell those houses ... "Many people have come to me and don't know where to go and obviously coming to the mainland it's a significant step too. "There is pressure on housing, particularly with floods, and there are cost impacts as well." Cr Williams suggested that recent weather events could double housing pressures. "This is not just a Redlands Coast issue," she said. "Many people, particularly in northern New South Wales, are without homes, so that will only exacerbate issues." Cr Peter Mitchell also outlined housing affordability issues on North Stradbroke Island. "Perhaps unique to Stradbroke Island is the intense pressure of the tourism accommodation and rental homes pricing workers out of the market," he said. Read more local news here

