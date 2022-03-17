news, local-news, election campaign, federal, donisha duff, labor party, government, redlands, bowman candidate

Bowman Labor candidate Donisha Duff plans to unite the Redlands through her upcoming federal election campaign. Ms Duff said she had already been working to serve the community with the federal election date still to be announced. "There's a lot of things that need to be done in the Bowman electorate and I'm starting with a vision of bringing the community back together," she said. "I think the local politics here has tended to be very toxic and divisive, particularly over social media. "I don't think that's helpful and it's not what communities want, they want to be engaged and they want to be heard. "I've been campaigning since I was announced last year, getting out there, door knocking, talking to community organisations and finding out what the issues are," she said. Ms Duff visited the Centre for Women and Co on Wednesday to announce $500,000 in funding for the organisation if Labor wins the federal election. She said this was only the beginning of her plans to support the community and would turn her focus towards improving health services, primary healthcare, aged care and the disability sector. "I work with some of our most vulnerable people so I'm running to uplift those communities and enable a fair go for everyone," Ms Duff said. "I'm looking for investments for those organisations vital to building resilience in the community again. "I really look forward to the campaign launch, getting out there and meeting people."

