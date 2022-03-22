Superior residence near the water

news, property,

Property details: With bay breezes that flow all year round, this stunning, immaculately presented designer home offers a luxurious carefree lifestyle. Showcasing sophisticated modern style, the sprawling executive style residence is nestled on an elevated corner block with stunning views over Moreton Bay, only a stone's throw to the water's edge. From the moment you step inside the privately gated entry you know you are somewhere special. The home is an entertainer's delight with abundant living and entertaining spaces spread over both levels and featuring massive covered outdoor decks. There is a commanding open soaring entrance with stunning timber staircase. Open plan living and dining areas, and high ceilings throughout flood the home with natural light. There are four inviting queen size built-in bedrooms plus one massive king size bedroom with a walk-in-robe and built-in, luxury ensuite, sauna and direct access to the wide balcony. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/e56804d1-a64d-4c60-9eff-015f5cb69dea.jpg/r4_92_1769_1089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg