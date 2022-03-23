A drive to support the community and a genuine love for what they do is what keeps the team at Timbara Garden Centre at the top of their game. "If you offer a great product with great quality and excellent service, then people will always shop locally," said director Carl Mentz. "Our passion obviously comes from a love of plants and gardens, but our drive comes from continuously trying to offer the best possible experience for our customers." The Mentz family have been the proud owners of Timbara at Thornlands since January 1989. Their family values, love of all things horticultural and passion for providing outstanding customer service have rubbed off on their dedicated staff who are "the business's life blood". "We have and are blessed with the best staff in the industry," Carl said. "Brett Mocke has been our manager of the garden centre for the past 12 years and we now have a new assistant manager, Cisco Vidal." Timbara is a full service garden centre offering indoor and outdoor plants, seedlings, herbs, fruit trees, succulents, tropical plants, pots, water features, statuary, potting mixes, barks, composts, fertilisers and chemicals. The centre has one of the only fully integrated nurseries from propagation through to growing stock and then to retailing with every stage having full control over quality and a large number of the staff are fully qualified horticulturalists. "Production staff do all the growing from propagation through to the finished product whereas garden centre staff look after all facets of running the business and maintaining the nursery," Carl said. The centre has a huge fully stocked gift shop where Jenny Mentz is dedicated to running it from making/taking orders to creating eye-catching displays. Timbara also has a great social media presence and Sharon Mentz is in charge of daily online updates and orders, and the centre also offers a delivery service. For Carl, the future of business is about continuing to do what they now do to the best of their ability. "We're always looking for opportunities to add new products to our mix and upgrading technology where appropriate," he said.

Established garden centre plants the right seed for great service

The Timbara team: Back row from left, Robin, Brett, Cisco and Ian, and front row from left, Sharon, Janene, Jen and Carl.

timbaranursery.com.au

