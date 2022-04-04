fun-stuff, competitions, cineplex, 15th birthday, giveaway, family passes, movies

Cineplex at Victoria Point is celebrating the return of the block buster and the greater freedom of patrons alongside its 15th birthday celebrations this month. Cinema manager Steve Maggs said he was thrilled to share birthday celebrations with staff and patrons and this birthday was offering significant prizes to ticket holders. Anyone purchasing tickets in the next month can put their names on the backs of the tickets at the cinema to enter a major prize draw. The winning prize includes a one-metre home popcorn machine supplied by Superpop, one night premium package at Sirromet's glamping sanctuary (value $380), a return trip on the Sealink ferry to North Stradbroke Island (value $170), $100 Cineplex gift card, $50 Barcella restaurant dining voucher, $50 Victoria Point Sharks Sporting club voucher, $50 Eftpos card from Bean Growers, a $50 Fun Shack voucher and boxed wine from Kim Richards MP. There are also 30 other draws for a Scream coffee mug and hoodie pack and four GI Snake Eyes pop figures to give away. Entries close on April 17. "This is a good year and we want to celebrate," Mr Maggs said. Mr Maggs said he was delighted that there were some great films coming. These include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Bad Guys, The Duke and Moribus from March 31 and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Rabbit Academy from April 7 and My Sweet Monster from April 14. Jurassic World Dominion comes out of June 9. "There is stacks of stuff coming. And now with masks off we expect the cinema to go back to the way things once were," he said. WINNERS: Winning family passes comprising two adult and two children's passes to see a G or PG film during the Easter holiday period are Stacey May of Alexandra Hills, Elizabeth Mesquita of Wellington Point, Alicia Williams of Wellington Point, Tricia Dunn of Thornlands and Lucy Vacarino of Cleveland. Your names have been left at the cinema and and identification will be required to collect them.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/25a45438-08fb-4c30-a177-2f45b1e029c9.jpg/r81_548_3835_2669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg