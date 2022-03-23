Learning leadership and creating lifelong memories is part of the school experience and at Kimberley College annual school camps are just one of the many extracurricular activities on offer. Last week, more than 80 students from year 11 participated in a three-day outdoor education experience at the Maranatha Recreation Camp located on 14 acres of bushland on the Sunshine Coast. They participated in range of exhilarating and educational activities including the Treetop Adventure Course, Tower of Tremble, and the Giant Swing, all designed to build social skills, trust, mutual support, motivation, and leadership. "School camps are an important opportunity within our curriculum that allows students to step outside of the familiar environment of school and be challenged both on a personal level and when collaborating with their peers to creatively solve challenges. "Our senior students are part of Generation Z, the first fully global generation and they need to build and develop these skills so that they are employable in the future, adaptable and fully engaged global citizens," said principal Glenn Johnson. With all the recent rain, the students got more than a little muddy and had plenty of laughter and fun. "We had an amazing time, the highlight for me was bonding and connecting with friends," said Leah White in year 11. "My favourite activities were the Giant Swing and the Creek Ramble where I was blindfolded and lead by my team through the bush course and along the creek edge. "You really had to trust your teammates, communicate clearly, work together, and support each other and these are all skills I will be able to use in the future. "It was great to just have a break from all the stress and just have some fun." Kimberley College is well regarded for its range of extracurricular activities on offer that include an instrumental music program, college rock band, representative and premier sports, debating and public speaking, all designed to provide genuine opportunities for students to find their purpose and passion. The school also hosts distinguished football and dance academies. Situated in a semi-rural bush setting at Carbrook, Kimberley College provides students with a calm and stress-free environment in which to learn and grow. Catering for prep to year 12, the co-educational, non-denominational school follows the Marzano educational framework and graduate's students with integrity, confidence, and social responsibility. To register for this Saturday's Open Day, visit: www.Kimberley.College

Leadership among many values taught at school camp

