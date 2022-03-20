news, local-news, netball, players, represent, Redlands netball association, club, rep, carina leagues tigers, athletes

Redland netballers are making names for themselves on the national stage and taking their passions for the sport to the big leagues. Redland products Rhiana Childs and Sophia Dobson have represented their region at state competitions and have both been selected in the Queensland sides for the 2022 National Netball Titles in Tasmania. At 19-years-old, Childs has played netball for ten years and with the Redlands Netball Association from under 12s-under 17s. The goal defence has played with the Carina Leagues Tigers since she was 15-years-old in the Ruby and Sapphire teams. Childs said she was working towards another top season with the team this year. "The thing I love most about GD is the ability to win back ball, be aggressive and have a purpose to get the ball back," Childs said. "I'm just looking forward to starting this year and getting back into the swing of netball season." Outside of sport Childs studies at university but hopes to see how far she can take her netball Career. "The ultimate dream is to keep trying to pursue netball and seeing how far it will take me while completing my university degree in the hopes of starting a construction business with my close friend," she said. "I love the life long friendships I have made through netball over the years. "I love the inclusive and supportive environment with the Tigers team, we are a family." Part of that family is fellow Tigers teammate, 16-year-old Dobson. The Moreton Bay College student has played netball for nine years and represented the Redlands association from ages 12-15. The goal keeper is in her second year with the Carina Leagues Club Tigers Ruby team and said she was built to play in the defensive circle. "This position is perfect for me as I enjoy playing it, defending is super fun and my height is an advantage," Dobson said. "It's amazing to play at this level with many talented players, just a dream. "I love the friendships and bonds netball forms, the challenge of competition, the exercise and the intensity of the game." Dobson also represents Queensland in Volleyball and will compete with the QLD beach team at nationals in April. She said she hoped to one day represent her country in netball on the world stage. "I want to represent QLD at the highest level I can and then Australia... I'm also aiming for the Olympics."

