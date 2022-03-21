news, local-news, darts, flying, sport, fixtures, bullsye, board, redlands darts association, Birkdale sports club

Darts competition is serious in the Redlands, with weekly fixtures for fierce but friendly rivals in Birkdale. The Redlands Darts Association holds weekly competitions for people looking to make friends, find a new hobby or have some old fashioned fun. Formed in 1976, the group holds weekly fixtures at the Birkdale Sports Club. Club secretary and life member Ann Leslie said she enjoyed playing darts because of the friendly competition. "It's fun, competitive, and the Redlands has a lovely family atmosphere," Ms Leslie said. "People help each other, even though they want to beat you, so it gives you a challenge during an enjoyable and social night." Members and players range in age from 10-years-old up to 93 and the club hosts various divisions to suit beginner and advanced players. "There's no age limit in Darts; male or female doesn't matter. So people of all abilities can still play darts and be quite competitive," Ms Leslie said. "We've got a lovely club, our venue is super spacious and we love to welcome all new players." "We get players from all over Brisbane. We have a couple from Deception Bay who come every week and lots of players from the Logan area. "They keep coming back because they feel like they are part of something." The club hall has 20 competition grade darts boards, so the association also hosts Queensland zone and state competitions and representative championships. There are also representative opportunities for players looking to take their skills to the next level. The Redlands Darts Association is the home of previous Australian number one ranked player Jeremy Fagg, currently ranked number two in the country and in the top 100 in the world. Ms Leslie said anyone could take their game up a notch with enough practice. "A lot of people come along on a Friday night to play socially and come into our third division on a Wednesday to play competitively when all they have done before is play in their garage," she said. For players looking for a more relaxed game, the club hosts an over 50s social group on Friday mornings and Potluck and social games on Friday nights for a fun challenge. "People who haven't played darts in a while can come back even after having some time off," Ms Leslie said. "You really don't have to be a superstar. You don't have to be fit. It's just fun." If you are interested in joining the Redlands Darts Association contact Ann on 0409265263.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/64c1668f-62f4-4b21-981a-4cf9b132c908.JPG/r0_379_6000_3769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg