news, local-news, conservation tracks, closed, floods, 2022, waterlogged, trails, rain, severe weather

Redlands conservation tracks will stay closed after being badly damaged by intense rainfall earlier this month. Redland City Council has warned residents to stay out of all local conservation areas to prevent further damage to already waterlogged tracks. Bayview Conservation Area in Redland Bay, Scribbly Gums Conservation Area in Alexandra Hills and Eastern Escarpment Conservation Area in Mount Cotton have all been closed to the public. Mayor Karen Williams said tracks across the city were still waterlogged and needed repairs as the weather cleared. "Council has closed three of our high-use reserves, not only because they are waterlogged, but to prevent further damage which can mean extra repairs and maintenance," she said. "Even one week after the recent severe weather event, water was still flowing down the tracks within the Scribbly Gums Conservation Area. "Residents are also urged to stay off all tracks and trails in other smaller conservation areas until they dry out. "Council officers are assessing conditions within all our reserves, including water across tracks, damage and erosion so they can prioritise repairs and maintenance once the areas have dried out." Signs have been put up at these areas to notify people of the closures at the main entry points of the reserves. Using wet trails can cause damage which could need extra repairs and maintenance. Council officers will monitor conditions to determine when tracks and trails can be reopened.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/65cb8af8-8e6f-49e3-9139-d93f738e3927.png/r0_251_482_523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg