A Sheldon nursing student is finding her feet in the healthcare industry and closing the gap in Queensland's workforce. Gumbaynggir woman Britney Lawton is the recipient of an Access and Equity scholarship through Mater Education to study nursing. The 21-year-old Sheldon resident said a career in nursing was helping her reconnect with her culture and give back to her community. "For many years I struggled connecting with my culture and identity due to not being seen as 'black enough' from society and the people around it," Ms Lawton said. "It's a struggle I know a lot of Indigenous Australians face still to this day. "Learning about my culture has really inspired me, I have never felt more connected and am surrounded by amazing sistas who help me learn and grow. "I hope to one day be able to help make a difference in rural communities." The scholarships open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students are helping students provide culturally-appropriate healthcare on country. Ms Lawton is one of many students taking advantage of the program across Australia. Mater Education Student Services Team Leader Lauren Andrew said the scholarships covered the cost of tuition, uniforms and textbooks. They aim to break down financial barriers to education, providing equal opportunities and close the gap in the healthcare workforce. "One important way to help Close the Gap in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people's health outcomes is by increasing the number of First Nations nurses and healthcare practitioners," Mrs Andrew said. "The Mater Education scholarships allow First Nations students to realise their dreams of delivering high quality healthcare within their own communities."

Sheldon nursing student scores healthcare career to help her mob